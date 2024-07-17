Mallorca is "suffering" the effects of the first heat wave of the summer. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Palma experienced its hottest night, as temperatures did not drop below 26 degrees. The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has reported that the coming nights will also be hot, so more torrid nights are expected in the coming days.

The Aemet has pointed out that these temperatures will be higher in some coastal areas. On the other hand, on the rest of the island they will be tropical, as the thermometers will not drop below 21º-22º. Thus, in places such as Binissalem, Arta and Sineu, temperatures have been between 22º and 23º in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#NocheTropical#Mallorca

26 P.Palma + #NocheTorrida

24 P.Sóller

24 Banyalbufar

24 Muro

24 C St Pere

24 Capdepera

24 Portocolom

24 Aerop.Palma

24 Santanyí

23 Campos, Salines

23 Sa Pobla

23 Sta Maria

23 Llucmajor

23 Cabrera

The delegate and spokesperson for the Aemet in the Balearic Islands, María José Guerrero, said on Tuesday that it is not known when this hot weather phenomenon will come to an end, as temperatures are still expected to remain quite high this Sunday. With this first heatwave in July, temperatures are higher than normal.

On the other hand, the Aemet has activated several warnings for high temperatures in some areas of Mallorca. Thus, on Thursday there will be a yellow alert in the interior of the island, where temperatures may reach 38ºC; and in the south, where they may reach 36ºC.