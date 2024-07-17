The Aemet has pointed out that these temperatures will be higher in some coastal areas. On the other hand, on the rest of the island they will be tropical, as the thermometers will not drop below 21º-22º. Thus, in places such as Binissalem, Arta and Sineu, temperatures have been between 22º and 23º in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The delegate and spokesperson for the Aemet in the Balearic Islands, María José Guerrero, said on Tuesday that it is not known when this hot weather phenomenon will come to an end, as temperatures are still expected to remain quite high this Sunday. With this first heatwave in July, temperatures are higher than normal.
On the other hand, the Aemet has activated several warnings for high temperatures in some areas of Mallorca. Thus, on Thursday there will be a yellow alert in the interior of the island, where temperatures may reach 38ºC; and in the south, where they may reach 36ºC.
