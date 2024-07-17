Should be wall-to-wall sun on Thursday and it will be pretty hot.

The yellow alert that was issued on Tuesday remains roughly the same - 12 noon to 7pm rather than 8pm for the interior, north/northeast and south, and with a forecast of 37C in the interior rather than 38C; for the two other areas it is 36C.

On Friday, as suggested in Tuesday's report, there is an amber alert. This is for the interior - a high of 39C. There is a yellow for the south (37C) and for the north/northeast (38C).

There isn't now a forecast high of 40C for Saturday, as was the case. Heat alerts haven't yet been issued for Saturday, but they will be.

On Sunday, temperatures are now predicted to be lower than previously forecast - no 39C, for instance.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 9/10):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 34, Sat: 36, Sun: 30.

Andratx (21C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 32, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Binissalem (20C) 37C, light southeast east breeze veering west; humidity 25%. Fri: 38, Sat: 37, Sun: 32.

Deya (21C) 30C, light northwest breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 33, Sat: 34, Sun: 30.

Palma (21C) 34C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 30%. Fri: 35, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.

Pollensa (21C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Fri: 37, Sat: 38, Sun: 31.

Porreres (19C) 36C, gentle east breeze; humidity 25%. Fri: 38, Sat: 36, Sun: 32.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 33C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 35, Sat: 36, Sun: 31.

Santanyi (20C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 30%. Fri: 34, Sat: 33, Sun: 31.

Sineu (21C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 25%. Fri: 37, Sat: 37, Sun: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 35.7 Llucmajor, 34.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma University and Porreres, 33.4 Binissalem, 33.3 Palma Port, 32.9 Es Capdellà and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.4 Palma Airport and Santa Maria, 32.1 Manacor, 31.9 Sant Elm, 31.7 Can Sion (Campos), 31.6 Arta, Petra and Salines Llevant (Campos), 31.1 Sa Pobla and Sineu; Lows of 15.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.7 Lluc, 19.3 Palma University, 20.5 Can Sion; Gusts of 60 km/h Cabrera, 50 Palma Airport.