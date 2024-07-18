The image with this report confirms a heatwave, the temperatures given by Aemet being the average anticipated highs. On Thursday, as noted below, the maximum was xxx. For Friday, some weather stations in the interior suggest 39C, and Friday will probably be the hottest of the three days covered by this heatwave. What is also notable is the degree to which temperatures will fall on Sunday. As can be seen in the image, quite a blustery northeasterly is due to blow on Sunday.

There are indications that temperatures will rise a few degrees on Monday (especially in the interior) but not to the values experienced this week.

Apart from being hot, Friday is expected to be a cloudless day and also a day with low levels of humidity. At night the humidity is always way higher, and forecast lows point to tropical or torrid nights both overnight Thursday and Friday - no lower than 20C or 25C.

The heat alerts for Friday are as they were - From 12 noon to 7pm, amber in the interior (up to 39C) and yellow in the south and north/northeast (37C and 38C). For Saturday there are at present yellow alerts for the Tramuntana, interior and north/northeast.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (23C) 34C, light south breeze occasionally northeast; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 36, Sun: 29, Mon: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 36.4 Binissalem and Sa Pobla, 35.9 Porreres, 35.8 Llucmajor, 35.1 Sineu, 34.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 34.5 Santa Maria, 34.4 Petra, 34.3 Arta, 33.9 Can Sion (Campos), 33.4 Puerto Pollensa, 33.3 Palma University, 32.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 32.6 Lluc and Sant Elm, 31.9 Es Capdellà, Muro and Palma Airport; Lows of 13.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.1 Can Sion, 17.2 Palma University.