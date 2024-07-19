Another hot day for Mallorca, sunny with early cloud possible like on Friday. Yellow alert for high temperatures from noon till 7pm for the Tramuntana, the interior and the north/northeast, where the high may be 39C.

The blustery conditions for Sunday, as mentioned in Friday's report, have led to a yellow alert being issued for the east, north/northeast and Tramuntana coasts - a northeasterly wind of 50 km/h and waves of two metres.

Temperatures will drop quite notably on Sunday - highs generally around 30C. It will be a sunny day.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7.30pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (22C) 35C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 25%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

(22C) 35C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 25%. - Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 29. Andratx (22C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 31, Mon: 28, Tue: 29.

(22C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 31, Mon: 28, Tue: 29. Binissalem (22C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 33.

(22C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Sun: 30, Mon: 32, Tue: 33. Deya (23C) 33C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 25%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 30.

(23C) 33C, moderate south breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 25%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 30. Palma (24C) 32C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 32, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.

(24C) 32C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 32, Mon: 29, Tue: 30. Pollensa (22C) 37C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 20%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

(22C) 37C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 20%. Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 32. Porreres (19C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 33.

(19C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 33. Sant Llorenç (20C) 35C, moderate south breeze; humidity 25%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 33.

(20C) 35C, moderate south breeze; humidity 25%. Sun: 30, Mon: 31, Tue: 33. Santanyi (20C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.

(20C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 30. Sineu (21C) 35C, moderate south breeze; humidity 25%. Sun: 29, Mon: 31, Tue: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Friday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 38.5 Colonia Sant Pere, 38.4 Sa Pobla, 38.2 Petra, 37.7 Sineu, 37.6 Llucmajor and Porreres, 37.5 Binissalem, 37.3 Pollensa, 37.2 Manacor, 36.8 Arta, 36.7 Palma University, 36.6 Santa Maria, 36.1 Puerto Pollensa, 35.6 Can Sion (Campos), 35.4 Lluc, 35.3 Sant Elm; Lows of 15.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.9 Arta, 19.0 Can Sion and Manacor.