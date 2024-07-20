Some patchy cloud possible in the morning and cloud may persist into the afternoon in some central and eastern areas. Otherwise a sunny day with temperatures a few degrees lower than the highs of Saturday.

It will also be quite a breezy day because of a northeasterly that has led to yellow alerts for the coasts to be activated. These are for the whole island except the south - Tramuntana and north/northeast from 9am to midnight, waves up to three metres and winds up to 55 km/h; the east from 10am to 6pm, waves of two metres and winds of 50 km/h.

Although there are alerts until midnight, weather stations suggest that the wind - over land at any rate - will die down by the evening but pick up again on Monday, when there is a yellow alert to 10am for the Tramuntana and north/northeast coasts.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 30.

(21C) 29C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. - Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 30. Andratx (20C) 31C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

(20C) 31C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 29. Binissalem (19C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 33, Wed: 33.

(19C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 33, Wed: 33. Deya (20C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 27, Tue: 29, Wed: 30.

(20C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 27, Tue: 29, Wed: 30. Palma (23C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Mon: 30, Tue: 31, Wed: 30.

(23C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Mon: 30, Tue: 31, Wed: 30. Pollensa (21C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 32.

(21C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 32. Porreres (19C) 30C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 33, Wed: 33.

(19C) 30C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 33, Wed: 33. Sant Llorenç (20C) 30C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 32.

(20C) 30C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 32. Santanyi (20C) 30C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 30.

(20C) 30C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 30. Sineu (20C) 28C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 38.5 Colonia Sant Pere and Muro, 38.0 Pollensa, 37.1 Sa Pobla, 36.9 Arta, 36.3 Manacor, 35.6 Puerto Pollensa, 35.4 Petra and Sineu, 35.1 Binissalem, 34.8 Llucmajor, 34.6 Lluc, 34.5 Porreres, 34.1 Puerto Soller and Santa Maria; Lows of 14.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.6 Palma University, 18.6 Can Sion, 18.7 Lluc.