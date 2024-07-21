It was much cloudier in parts of Mallorca on Sunday morning than had been forecast. Rain threatened but didn't materialise. Temperatures, as predicted, were down, the day's high having been more than five degrees lower than Saturday's.

In Colonia Sant Pere and Muro, which both registered 38.5C on Saturday, the Sunday highs were 28.7 and 28.1 respectively.

Weather stations suggesting some cloudy spells in eastern areas on Monday, which should be rather more settled than Sunday. Breezes are not forecast to be as strong, though there is a yellow alert for the Tramuntana and north/northeast coasts until 10am; waves to three metres and winds up to 55 km/h.

The outlook for the week is fine, indications at present being that temperatures could return to the 37/38C mark by Saturday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (21C) 30C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 31, Thu: 30.

Andratx (20C) 29C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.

Binissalem (18C) 32C, moderate southwest easing to gentle east; humidity 35%. Tue: 34, Wed: 35, Thu: 34.

Deya (19C) 27C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 29, Wed: 31, Thu: 30.

Palma (19C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 32, Thu: 31.

Pollensa (20C) 32C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 33, Wed: 34, Thu: 32.

Porreres (17C) 32C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 40%. Tue: 33, Wed: 34, Thu: 34.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Tue: 33, Wed: 32, Thu: 32.

Santanyi (18C) 30C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 31.

Sineu (19C) 33C, gentle west breeze veering northeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 33, Wed: 35, Thu: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 32.2 Palma University, 32.1 Es Capdellà and Lluc, 32.0 Palma Port, 31.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 31.3 Can Sion (Campos), 30.8 Santanyi, 30.5 Llucmajor, Palma Airport and Ses Salines (Campos), 30.1 Binissalem; Lows of 18.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 20.1 Palma University, 21.7 Can Sion, 21.8 Es Capdellà and Lluc; Gusts of 67 km/h Capdepera, 61 Palma Airport, 59 Puerto Soller.