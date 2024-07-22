Cloudless skies predicted for Mallorca on Tuesday, and at present that is how it looks for several days. Highs around 34/35C, as they are expected to be for the rest of the week until the weekend when 37C is forecast.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 9): Alcudia (21C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 31, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

(21C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 40%. - Wed: 31, Thu: 30, Fri: 31. Andratx (21C) 30C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 31, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

(21C) 30C, light southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 31, Thu: 30, Fri: 31. Binissalem (18C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 35, Thu: 35, Fri: 35.

(18C) 34C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 35, Thu: 35, Fri: 35. Deya (20C) 30C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 31, Thu: 30, Fri: 32.

(20C) 30C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 31, Thu: 30, Fri: 32. Palma (19C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Wed: 32, Thu: 32, Fri: 32.

(19C) 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Wed: 32, Thu: 32, Fri: 32. Pollensa (20C) 34C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 34, Thu: 32, Fri: 33.

(20C) 34C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 34, Thu: 32, Fri: 33. Porreres (17C) 34C, gentle west breeze; humidity 30%. Wed: 35, Thu: 34, Fri: 36.

(17C) 34C, gentle west breeze; humidity 30%. Wed: 35, Thu: 34, Fri: 36. Sant Llorenç (19C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Wed: 32, Thu: 32, Fri: 34.

(19C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Wed: 32, Thu: 32, Fri: 34. Santanyi (18C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 40%. Wed: 31, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.

(18C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze veering west; humidity 40%. Wed: 31, Thu: 31, Fri: 32. Sineu (20C) 34C, gentle west breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 35, Thu: 33, Fri: 33. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 33.0 Sa Pobla, 32.7 Arta, 32.2 Binissalem, 31.9 Manacor, 31.8 Muro, 31.7 Santa Maria and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 31.6 Petra and Son Servera, 31.3 Palma University, 31.2 Llucmajor, 30.9 Porreres, 30.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 30.5 Pollensa, 30.4 Santanyi, 30.3 Portocolom, 30.2 Puerto Pollensa, 30.0 Palma Port; Lows of 12.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.7 Lluc, 15.1 Can Sion (Campos), 15.7 Palma University, 17.0 Petra.