Get your sunscreen ready this weekend, temperatures will hit the 38 degrees Centigrade mark on Sunday, according to the long range weather report from the Palma Met Office. It could be one of the hottest weekends so far this year.

The Met Office said that the top temperatures would gradually rise throughout the week reaching a high of 36 degrees Centigrade on Saturday and 38 degrees Centigrade on Sunday. The extreme heat is causing concern with island fire-fighters on red light and local forests and wooded areas have been compared to tinder boxes.

According to the Met Office, July will end on a high note with almost record temperatures for the year but generally in-line with the time of the season.

The night temperatures are also high with the following temperatures registered in the early hours of this morning: (in degrees centigrade). 24 Capdepera, 23 P.Palma, 23 Cabrera 22, Banyalbufar 22, Portocolom 22, Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 22, P.Sóller 21, C St Pere 21, Santanyí 21, Puerto Pollensa 20, Pollensa 20, Son Servera 20, Llucmajor 20, Porreres 20.

So far this summer temperatures have not been as high as usual and there has been more rain. However, the very hot weather is expected to arrive this weekend.