A fine sunny Wednesday. Highs around 35C in Mallorca's interior, elsewhere 29 to 33C. And that pretty much remains the pattern for the next few days. Up to 35 and 36C, the breezes currently mainly forecast to be from the east and northeast. It's the southerlies that typically crank the temperatures up higher.

For next week, what one sees in the graphic below is a model for maximum temperatures in the Balearics with a red line running along a 40C mark. The met agency says that the probability predictions point to an episode of high temperatures but that at the moment there is uncertainty as to when this episode might start and indeed how intense it might be. The values could therefore be on the high side.

Temperature model to August 5. Aemet.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 31.

(22C) 31C, light east-northeast breezes; humidity 45%. - Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 31. Andratx (21C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 30.

(21C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 30. Binissalem (20C) 35C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 30%. Thu: 35, Fri: 35, Sat: 35.

(20C) 35C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 30%. Thu: 35, Fri: 35, Sat: 35. Deya (21C) 31C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 30.

(21C) 31C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 30. Palma (20C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 35, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

(20C) 32C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Thu: 35, Fri: 33, Sat: 32. Pollensa (21C) 34C, gentle breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 33, Fri: 33, Sat: 32.

(21C) 34C, gentle breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 33, Fri: 33, Sat: 32. Porreres (18C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 36, Sat: 35.

(18C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 36, Sat: 35. Sant Llorenç (20C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 34, Sat: 32.

(20C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 34, Sat: 32. Santanyi (20C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 31.

(20C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 31. Sineu (20C) 35C, calm increasing to gentle south breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 34, Fri: 34, Sat: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 34.9 Palma University, 34.1 Manacor, 33.9 Llucmajor, 33.8 Petra, 33.6 Sineu, 33.5 Pollensa and Porreres, 33.4 Sa Pobla, 33.0 Binissalem, 32.8 Arta, 32.2 Muro, Puerto Pollensa and Sa Pobla, 32.1 Santanyi, 32.0 Portocolom and Santa Maria; Lows of 12.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.6 Lluc, 17.1 Can Sion (Campos) and Palma University.