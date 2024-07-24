Sun all the way on Thursday with highs in the interior forecast to reach 36C. There is a settled high pressure pattern that doesn't look as if it will be altered any time soon.

For Friday and over the weekend, maximums of 37C are currently being predicted. It's next week that we have to keep an eye on for some particularly high temperatures, weather stations indicating that they will be up to 39C by Tuesday. Heat wave conditions are on the cards for next week.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 30, Sat: 32, Sun: 30.

Andratx (21C) 32C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 35%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 33.

Binissalem (20C) 36C, light south breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 35, Sat: 37, Sun: 33.

Deya (21C) 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Fri: 32, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Palma (22C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 32, Sat: 34, Sun: 34.

Pollensa (22C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Fri: 33, Sat: 34, Sun: 32.

Porreres (19C) 35C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 30%. Fri: 36, Sat: 35, Sun: 35.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 34, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.

Santanyi (20C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Sineu (20C) 35C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 33, Sat: 34, Sun: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 35.4 Porreres, 34.7 Llucmajor and Sineu, 34.4 Binissalem, 34.0 Palma University, 33.9 Can Sion (Campos), 33.8 Petra, 33.5 Santa Maria, 33.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 33.3 Arta and Manacor, 33.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 33.0 Sa Pobla, 32.8 Sant Elm, 32.7 Salines Llevant (Campos), 32.3 Pollensa, 32.2 Palma Airport, 32.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 13.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.2 Can Sion, 15.5 Lluc, 16.2 Palma University.