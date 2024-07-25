Another day of clear and sunny skies on Friday and there is a yellow heat alert for the south of the island - 36C. This is from 1pm to 7pm. At present there is also a yellow alert for Saturday; the south and interior - 37C.

As noted in these reports for the past couple of days, hotter temperatures are being forecast for next week. Weather stations, e.g. Binissalem and Sa Pobla, are suggesting up to 40C by Wednesday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 30C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 33.

(22C) 32C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 34, Mon: 33.

(20C) 35C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sat: 37, Sun: 37, Mon: 39.

(21C) 32C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sat: 31, Sun: 34, Mon: 33.

(21C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 30%. Sat: 37, Sun: 37, Mon: 35.

(21C) 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 33, Mon: 36.

(19C) 35C, moderate northeast breeze backing north; humidity 30%. Sat: 36, Sun: 36, Mon: 39.

(20C) 33C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 33, Sun: 34, Mon: 36.

(20C) 33C, moderate east breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 32, Sun: 32, Mon: 35.

Sineu (21C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sat: 36, Sun: 35, Mon: 38.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 35.7 Porreres, 34.7 Llucmajor, 34.4 Binissalem, 34.3 Santa Maria, 33.5 Palma University and Sant Elm, 32.9 Es Capdellà and Palma Airport, 32.6 Petra, 32.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.1 Campos (Can Sion and Salines Llevant), 32.0 Capdepera; Lows of 13.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.9 Lluc, 17.0 Palma University, 17.1 Can Sion, 18.7 Arta.