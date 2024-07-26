The high-pressure system is holding firm, with sunny skies continuing and temperatures increasing.

On Friday, there was a high over the 36C mark in the southern area (Llucmajor inland), while for Saturday the yellow alert has been widened to include the north and northeast as well as the south and interior. Active from 1pm to 7pm, the expected highs are 37 in the south and 36 in the interior and the north/northeast.

As of now there is a yellow alert for Sunday (south and the interior) with a maximum of 38C in the south. It is quite possible that this alert will also be widened.

A few days ago, Aemet produced a model pointing to a spell of higher temperatures next week. A heat wave for next week has now been as good as confirmed. The graphic below indicates what can be expected - up to around 40C in the interior and northeast from Monday to Thursday, less hot in the south. In the case of the Binissalem weather station, highs of 40C are currently forecast for three consecutive days - Monday to Wednesday.

The met agency says that the "heat episode" is being confirmed. Graphic: Aemet.

If these values prove to be accurate, amber heat alerts will be issued. Forecast highs have to be 42 or 43C for there to be a red alert.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 32, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.

(22C) 31C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. - Sun: 32, Mon: 34, Tue: 34. Andratx (21C) 31C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Sun: 34, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.

(21C) 31C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 40%. Sun: 34, Mon: 34, Tue: 34. Binissalem (19C) 37C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 25%. Sun: 37, Mon: 40, Tue: 40.

(19C) 37C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 25%. Sun: 37, Mon: 40, Tue: 40. Deya (21C) 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 35, Mon: 35, Tue: 35.

(21C) 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sun: 35, Mon: 35, Tue: 35. Palma (20C) 37C, light southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 38, Mon: 37, Tue: 36.

(20C) 37C, light southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 38, Mon: 37, Tue: 36. Pollensa (21C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 34, Mon: 37, Tue: 37.

(21C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 34, Mon: 37, Tue: 37. Porreres (19C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Sun: 36, Mon: 38, Tue: 39.

(19C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Sun: 36, Mon: 38, Tue: 39. Sant Llorenç (20C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sun: 33, Mon: 36, Tue: 36.

(20C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sun: 33, Mon: 36, Tue: 36. Santanyi (21C) 32C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 35.

(21C) 32C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 35. Sineu (20C) 36C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sun: 35, Mon: 37, Tue: 39.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 36.8 Llucmajor, 35.3 Porreres, 35.1 Palma University, 34.9 Binissalem, 34.2 Manacor, 33.8 Santa Maria, 33.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 33.5 Sant Elm, 33.4 Can Sion (Campos), 33.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 32.9 Son Servera, 32.6 Palma Airport, 32.5 Sa Pobla, 32.4 Arta, 32.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 32.1 Palma Port and Pollensa, 32.0 Petra; Lows of 14.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.3 Lluc, 18.1 Palma University, 18.3 Can Sion.