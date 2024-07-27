The yellow heat alert for Sunday which was initially for the south and the interior now covers the Tramuntana region as well. Effective between 1pm and 7pm, expected highs of 37C in the interior and Tramuntana and 38C in the south.

As previously reported, temperatures are due to rise, and so an amber alert for Monday is no surprise. At present this is for the south and the interior (39C). There is a yellow alert for the Tramuntana and north/northeast.

Amber alerts can also be anticipated for Tuesday and Wednesday at least. The amber range is 39-41C.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 33, Tue: 34, Wed: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 36.9 Binissalem, 35.2 Llucmajor and Santa Maria, 35.0 Porreres and Sa Pobla, 34.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 34.8 Palma University, 33.3 Sineu, 33.0 Lluc and Pollensa, 32.8 Palma Airport and Port, 32.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 32.5 Arta, 32.4 Muro, 32.3 Petra, 31.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Sant Elm, 31.3 Can Sion (Campos) and Es Capdellà, 31.0 Son Torrella (Escorca); Lows of 15.8 Son Torrella, 17.6 Lluc, 18.8 Can Sion and Palma University.