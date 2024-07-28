The heat alert for Monday has been widened and now applies to the whole of the island, the eastern region having initially been excluded.

Effective from 1pm to 7pm, the alert is amber for the south and the interior (39C) and yellow for the rest of the island - 37C in the Tramuntana and the north/northeast and 36C in the east.

There is an alert for the whole of Mallorca on Tuesday, with only the interior at present on amber alert. Given the forecast there will be alerts on Wednesday and Thursday; the island is experiencing genuine heat wave conditions.

The nights are very warm at the moment. Overnight Saturday to Sunday, the minimum in Portocolom was 26C, as it also was in Portopi (Palma). In Banyalbufar and Santanyi the minimum was above 25C, which qualifies as a 'torrid' night; 20C is the minimum for a 'tropical' night.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 34C, gentle east breeze; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 34, Wed: 36, Thu: 34.

(22C) 34C, gentle east breeze; humidity 30%. - Tue: 34, Wed: 36, Thu: 34. Andratx (23C) 34C, light south breeze; humidity 25%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 34.

(23C) 34C, light south breeze; humidity 25%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 34. Binissalem (22C) 39C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 15%. Tue: 40, Wed: 40, Thu: 39.

(22C) 39C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 15%. Tue: 40, Wed: 40, Thu: 39. Deya (23C) 33C, light northwest breeze; humidity 25%. Tue: 34, Wed: 35, Thu: 33.

(23C) 33C, light northwest breeze; humidity 25%. Tue: 34, Wed: 35, Thu: 33. Palma (25C) 39C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 20%. Tue: 38, Wed: 36, Thu: 35.

(25C) 39C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 20%. Tue: 38, Wed: 36, Thu: 35. Pollensa (22C) 37C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Tue: 36, Wed: 40, Thu: 36.

(22C) 37C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Tue: 36, Wed: 40, Thu: 36. Porreres (20C) 38C, gentle east breeze; humidity 20%. Tue: 39, Wed: 39, Thu: 39.

(20C) 38C, gentle east breeze; humidity 20%. Tue: 39, Wed: 39, Thu: 39. Sant Llorenç (21C) 36C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Tue: 37, Wed: 36, Thu: 37.

(21C) 36C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 25%. Tue: 37, Wed: 36, Thu: 37. Santanyi (22C) 35C, moderate east breeze; humidity 25%. Tue: 35, Wed: 34, Thu: 34.

(22C) 35C, moderate east breeze; humidity 25%. Tue: 35, Wed: 34, Thu: 34. Sineu (21C) 38C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 20%. Tue: 39, Wed: 39, Thu: 38.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 5.30pm) - Highs of 38.3 Palma University, 38.1 Llucmajor and Palma Airport, 38.0 Binissalem, 37.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 37.5 Santa Maria, 37.3 Palma Port, 36.8 Es Capdellà, 36.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 36.5 Sant Elm, 35.4 Sineu, 35.0 Can Sion (Campos), 34.5 Petra, 34.2 Colonia Sant Pere, 34.1 Sa Pobla, 33.9 Salines Llevant (Campos), 33.6 Manacor, 33.3 Arta, 33.1 Lluc, 33.0 Pollensa; Lows of 17.3 Son Torrella, 18.7 Palma University, 20.5 Sant Elm, 22.1 Sineu.