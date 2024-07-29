The Balearic Ministry of Health has issued a series of recommendations to “take extreme precautions” in the face of the second heat wave of the summer. The recommendations from the Directorate General of Public Health include avoiding caffeinated drinks and alcohol, eat light meals, reserving the first or last hours of the day for physical activity, drinking plenty of water and wearing light, cool clothing made from natural fabrics, never leaving people or animals inside a parked and closed vehicle, and paying special attention to babies, the elderly and workers who work outdoors.

In a statement, they have detailed that the most common symptoms of heatstroke are usually fever above forty degrees, nausea or vomiting, severe headache, warmth and redness of the skin and an acceleration of the pulse and breathing. The best way to deal with these symptoms is to quickly call the 112 emergency service, place the affected person in a cool, shady place, remove their clothes, cool them with water and fan them until the emergency services arrive.

Mallorca has started this week in the grip of the second heat wave of the summer, which will “last longer than the previous one”, according to the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, with temperatures which may exceed 40º. Minimum temperatures will also be high, between 22º and 28º. It should be noted that Sunday night was torrid in the Port of Palma, where the temperature did not drop below 26º, as well as in Banyalbufar and Puerto Soller, where the minimum temperature was 25º.

For most of the island the night was tropical, that is to say, with temperatures that above 20º making it difficult to fall asleep. Aemet has stressed that they will probably have to activate warnings for high temperatures “up to and including Thursday”. On Tuesday, 30 July, clear skies are expected and temperatures will be very similar or will rise slightly; the whole island will once again be on heat alert. The wind will be light from the east with coastal breezes.

The last day of July will also be very hot, as clear skies are forecast and daytime temperatures in the north of Mallorca are expected to be little changed or to rise slightly. The wind will generally blow lightly from the southeast with some coastal breezes in the afternoon in Mallorca. August will start with a possible drop in temperatures, but if it happens it will be slight, so the island will remain under the effects of the heatwave.

UK holidays to Spain are at "real risk", according to public health advisers. Health advisers have spoken out amid rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves across the European Union holiday hotspot and destination. Héctor Tejero, the head of health and climate change at Spain’s health ministry, warned “vulnerable” tourists may not be able to cope with the heat. Tejero said: “It’s a real risk because the big Spanish sol y playa tourist areas – the areas that are most dependent on tourism – are places where the impact of climate change is going to be greatest in Spain".

And, in the UK, after a slow start to summer, it appears the country could be ending the month on a high note as temperatures are set to rise significantly, prompting a heat-health alert to be issued by the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency. Heat alerts are sent to every health trust provider of NHS commissioned care, local authority and social care organisation in England. The yellow heat health alert is in effect from Monday July 29 from 9am until Wednesday July 31 at 11pm as the mercury soars towards 30C.