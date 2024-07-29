Close to the 40C mark in the interior on Monday and forecast to hit 40 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The amber alert for Tuesday now covers the south of Mallorca as well as the interior - up to 40C. Yellow elsewhere, with maximums of 38C. The period for these alerts has been lengthened; they are now from noon until 8pm.

Wednesday's alerts - amber for the whole island except the east, with highs of 41C forecast for the interior and the north/northeast.

Alerts haven't been issued for Thursday as yet but they will be; currently looking like amber for the interior at least. On Friday, temperatures are due to fall. For the weather stations listed here, the current range is 31 to 35C.

Apart from being hot and sunny on Tuesday, the daytime humidity is expected to generally be very low. Nighttime is always higher; up to 70%.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 35C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 25%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 37, Thu: 32, Fri: 31.

(23C) 35C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 25%. - Wed: 37, Thu: 32, Fri: 31. Andratx (24C) 34C, light southeast breeze backing east; humidity 25%. Wed: 34, Thu: 34, Fri: 33.

(24C) 34C, light southeast breeze backing east; humidity 25%. Wed: 34, Thu: 34, Fri: 33. Binissalem (23C) 40C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 15%. Wed: 41, Thu: 39, Fri: 34.

(23C) 40C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 15%. Wed: 41, Thu: 39, Fri: 34. Deya (24C) 35C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 25%. Wed: 36, Thu: 33, Fri: 32.

(24C) 35C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 25%. Wed: 36, Thu: 33, Fri: 32. Palma (24C) 39C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 20%. Wed: 39, Thu: 38, Fri: 35.

(24C) 39C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 20%. Wed: 39, Thu: 38, Fri: 35. Pollensa (24C) 38C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 25%. Wed: 41, Thu: 35, Fri: 33.

(24C) 38C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 25%. Wed: 41, Thu: 35, Fri: 33. Porreres (20C) 39C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 20%. Wed: 39, Thu: 40, Fri: 35.

(20C) 39C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 20%. Wed: 39, Thu: 40, Fri: 35. Sant Llorenç (22C) 36C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 25%. Wed: 36, Thu: 37, Fri: 33.

(22C) 36C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 25%. Wed: 36, Thu: 37, Fri: 33. Santanyi (22C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 20%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 34.

(22C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 20%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 34. Sineu (23C) 39C, light southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 15%. Wed: 40, Thu: 38, Fri: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 39.7 Binissalem, 39.3 Llucmajor, 39.0 Porreres and Santa Maria, 38.4 Sa Pobla, 38.3 Palma University, 37.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 37.7 Colonia Sant Pere, 37.6 Sineu, 37.5 Arta, 37.4 Petra and Pollensa, 36.7 Can Sion (Campos) and Palma Airport, 36.3 Es Capdellà and Manacor, 36.1 Salines Llevant (Campos), 36.0 Lluc; Lows of 17.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.8 Palma University, 19.3 Muro, 19.4 Binissalem and Sa Pobla.