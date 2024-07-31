The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast today, Wednesday, that temperatures will be higher than normal at least during the quarter between August and October. Aemet’s outlook for the next quarter also points to a greater likelihood that the weather will be drier than normal throughout the mainland and in the Balearic and Canary islands.

The State Meteorological Agency has published a map on social networks with forecasts for the period between August and October - the end of summer and the first part of autumn - and the data reveals that temperatures will be above normal with a probability of between 60 and 70 percent.

These probabilities are even higher on the mainland and in the Balearics, but are reduced on the Cantabrian coast, in Galicia and in the Canary Islands, according to the same source. The maps released by the Meteorological Agency also show that the probability of the next quarter being drier than normal is between 40 and 50 percent on the mainland and in the Balearics (these probabilities are somewhat lower in the Canary Islands). The data coincides with a new episode of extreme heat across Spain.

Save the Children have warned that one in three children in Spain – or about 2.7 million children – are unable to keep cool at home, putting their health and education at risk, according to Save the Children analysis as a heatwave spreads through southern Europe.

The child rights organisation calculated this data from a recent national survey in which 34% of respondents said they are unable to keep their homes cool enough during the summer as the climate crisis leads to more frequent and severe soaring temperatures.

Extreme heat puts children’s health at risk, locking them out of education and making them increasingly anxious about the future, Save the Children said. Children who already face poverty, inequality and discrimination are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis.