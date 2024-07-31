More heat alerts for Thursday. Effective from noon to 8pm, these are amber in the interior (maximum 40C) and yellow for the rest of the island except the Tramuntana. In the east of Mallorca, there is a forecast high of 38C; in the south and north/northeast it is 37C.

With the heat wave passing its peak, there is at present only a yellow alert for the interior on Friday.

For the weekend, some weather stations are hinting at a drop of rain, though the probability is very low.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6pm (UV rating 10):

Alcudia (22C) 32C, light northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 32, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

(22C) 32C, light northeast breeze; humidity 40%. - Fri: 32, Sat: 31, Sun: 31. Andratx (23C) 35C, light west breeze switching east; humidity 30%. Fri: 33, Sat: 32, Sun: 31.

(23C) 35C, light west breeze switching east; humidity 30%. Fri: 33, Sat: 32, Sun: 31. Binissalem (22C) 40C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 25%. Fri: 38, Sat: 34, Sun: 35.

(22C) 40C, gentle southwest breeze backing east; humidity 25%. Fri: 38, Sat: 34, Sun: 35. Deya (23C) 34C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Fri: 33, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

(23C) 34C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Fri: 33, Sat: 31, Sun: 31. Palma (23C) 37C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 34, Sat: 35, Sun: 33.

(23C) 37C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 34, Sat: 35, Sun: 33. Pollensa (23C) 35C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Fri: 34, Sat: 33, Sun: 33.

(23C) 35C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Fri: 34, Sat: 33, Sun: 33. Porreres (20C) 40C, light south breeze backing northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 37, Sat: 34, Sun: 35.

(20C) 40C, light south breeze backing northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 37, Sat: 34, Sun: 35. Sant Llorenç (21C) 37C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Fri: 35, Sat: 33, Sun: 34.

(21C) 37C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Fri: 35, Sat: 33, Sun: 34. Santanyi (22C) 36C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 33, Sun: 32.

(22C) 36C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Fri: 33, Sat: 33, Sun: 32. Sineu (22C) 39C, light south breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 25%. Fri: 36, Sat: 32, Sun: 35.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Wednesday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 41.5 Binissalem, 41.0 Porreres, 40.8 Santa Maria, 40.1 Llucmajor, 39.9 Palma University, 39.8 Muro, 39.6 Sineu, 39.0 Es Capdellà, 38.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 38.5 Petra, 38.4 Lluc and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 38.2 Arta, 38.1 Palma Airport and Sa Pobla, 37.9 Sant Elm, 37.8 Pollensa, 37.5 Can Sion (Campos), 37.3 Palma Port, 37.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 17.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.2 Can Sion and Palma University, 19.1 Muro.