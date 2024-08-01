It topped 40C in Binissalem again on Thursday, but there was a wide variation in temperatures across the island - around ten degrees difference, with highs of 30.6C in Puerto Soller and 30.8 in Portocolom.

There is a yellow heat alert for the interior on Friday; this is effective from noon until 8pm. A high of 37C is forecast.

Temperatures generally lower than they have been, and there is just a hint of some unsettled conditions on Saturday. The probability of some rain, as noted in Thursday's report, has increased, but only in eastern areas; it is still below 50% probability. There is also a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north and northeast on Saturday.

Friday will be another sunny day with the daytime humidity forecast to rise in parts of the island. This has been very low over recent days.

Temperatures look as if they will go back up next week, but weather stations aren't at present pointing to temperatures as high as they have been this week.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 31C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 33.

Andratx (23C) 33C, light south breeze switching north; humidity 35%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 32.

Binissalem (21C) 37C, light southeast breeze; humidity 25%. Sat: 35, Sun: 35, Mon: 36.

Deya (23C) 32C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.

Palma (21C) 34C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 33, Mon: 33.

Pollensa (23C) 34C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 34, Sun: 33, Mon: 34.

Porreres (21C) 37C, calm increasing to moderate north breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 35, Sun: 34, Mon: 36.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 35C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 33, Sun: 34, Mon: 34.

Santanyi (22C) 34C, light south breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Sat: 33, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.

Sineu (23C) 36C, light east breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 30%. Sat: 34, Sun: 34, Mon: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 40.3 Binissalem, 39.7 Llucmajor, 39.4 Petra, 38.8 Sineu, 38.0 Lluc and Porreres, 37.1 Arta, 37.0 Santa Maria, 35.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 35.7 Manacor, 35.6 Pollensa, 35.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 35.2 Es Capdellà, 34.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 34.2 Sant Elm, 34.1 Palma Port; Lows of 17.0 Son Torrella, 18.8 Palma University, 18.9 Can Sion, 19.0 Lluc, 19.1 Arta.