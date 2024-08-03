Sunday will be a fine and sunny day with temperatures ranging from 30 to 35C. For those doing the Palma (Plaça Güell) to Lluc walk on Saturday night, it will be a 'tropical' night; the minimum in Lluc itself is not expected to dip below 20C.

For the coming week there is expected to be what the met agency refers to as a heat episode. It may well be a heat wave but it's a bit early to predict that accurately. Weather stations in the interior are pointing to some high temperatures - up to 40C on Friday.

As can be seen below, there are forecasts for 37 and 39 on Tuesday and Wednesday, so it certainly looks as if there will be heat alerts.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, light east breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 32, Tue: 34, Wed: 33.

Andratx (22C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 32, Wed: 34.

Binissalem (19C) 35C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 36, Tue: 37, Wed: 39.

Deya (21C) 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 31, Tue: 32, Wed: 35.

Palma (22C) 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Mon: 34, Tue: 33, Wed: 36.

Pollensa (22C) 33C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 34, Tue: 36, Wed: 36.

Porreres (19C) 35C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%. Mon: 35, Tue: 37, Wed: 37.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 33C, gentle east breeze veering south; humidity 40%. Mon: 34, Tue: 35, Wed: 35.

Santanyi (20C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Mon: 32, Tue: 33, Wed: 33.

Sineu (21C) 35C, calm increasing to moderate south breeze; humidity 40%. Mon: 35, Tue: 37, Wed: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 35.4 Llucmajor, 34.8 Palma University, 34.7 Porreres, 34.4 Santa Maria, 34.0 Can Sion (Campos), 33.9 Es Capdellà, 33.8 Binissalem and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 33.5 Manacor, 33.1 Palma Port, 33.0 Palma Airport; Lows of 18.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 19.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 21.0 Palma University, 21.6 Lluc.