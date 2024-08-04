A yellow alert for the interior on Monday will be active from 1pm to 7pm - a high of 36C - and there is a yellow alert on Tuesday for the interior and north/northeast. It's possible that these could be widened, while there will certainly be more alerts for the rest of the week. Maximums of 40C in the interior are being forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Little doubt that there will be heat wave number three of the summer, the first having only just qualified and the second (last week) having been marked by the highest temperature of the year - 41.6C in Binissalem.

Apart from the temperatures, the forecast for Monday and the whole week is for clear skies and moderate breezes at most.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (22C) 32C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 35, Wed: 33, Thu: 33.

Andratx (21C) 32C, light south breeze veering southwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 32, Wed: 34, Thu: 35.

Binissalem (19C) 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Tue: 37, Wed: 38, Thu: 38.

Deya (21C) 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 32, Wed: 34, Thu: 36.

Palma (22C) 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 33, Wed: 36, Thu: 38.

Pollensa (22C) 33C, light east breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 37, Wed: 35, Thu: 35.

Porreres (19C) 35C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 35%. Tue: 36, Wed: 37, Thu: 37.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 40%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 35.

Santanyi (20C) 32C, gentle south breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 32, Wed: 33, Thu: 34.

Sineu (20C) 35C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 30%. Tue: 36, Wed: 36, Thu: 37.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 34.8 Llucmajor, 34.0 Palma University, 33.8 Petra, 33.7 Binissalem and Porreres, 33.6 Santa Maria and Sineu, 33.2 Arta, 32.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 32.5 Can Sion (Campos), Capdepera, Pollensa, Puerto Pollensa and Sant Elm, 32.1 Manacor, 32.0 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 16.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.7 Can Sion, 19.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 19.5 Lluc.