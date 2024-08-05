Mallorca is facing a new rise in temperatures, which will put part of the island on heat alert.

The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has forecast that a “new rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday August 6 and Wednesday 7, although for the moment not as high as over the few days”.

The forecast is for maximum temperatures to range between 38º and 39º. Aemet has forecast that, “warm temperatures all week but it is still not entirely clear how high the maximums will reach”.

On Tuesday temperatures will rise and the high temperature warning will be extended to the north and northeast, with maximum temperatures of 36ºC; inland, temperatures are expected to reach 37ºC.

The wind will blow lightly from the south and southeast with coastal breezes, temporarily moderate from the southeast in Ibiza.

The high temperatures will spread across Mallorca on Wednesday, specifically in the west, where a rise is expected; elsewhere it will change little; it is still early, but it is likely that Aemet will have to activate heat warnings. Skies will be clear and the wind will be light to moderate from the east, with coastal breezes.

The hot weather looks set to continue throughout August and beyond in some parts of the continent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a stark warning this week, stating that the extreme heat in Europe is currently responsible for over 175,000 deaths annually, with figures expected to skyrocket. Spain’s Meteorological Agency has issued yellow, orange and extreme red heatwave warnings as temperatures in the southeast are expected to soar to a scorching 43C.