Mallorca is facing a new rise in temperatures, which will put part of the island on heat alert.
The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has forecast that a “new rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday August 6 and Wednesday 7, although for the moment not as high as over the few days”.
Temperatures surge again in Mallorca this week
A third heat wave could be on its way
