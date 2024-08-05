We have yellow heat alerts for Tuesday. Active from 1pm to 7pm, these are for the interior (maximum 37C) and the north/northeast (36C).

Yellow alerts have also been issued for Wednesday. These are for the whole island except the east; maximums of 38C in the interior and the south.

No alerts yet for Thursday but there will be. More can be expected until Sunday at the least, with amber alerts likely. This latest heat episode looks as if it will last longer than the two heat waves so far registered this summer. Highs of 40C currently forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Aemet's suggesting there won't be a fall in temperatures until Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 8/9):

Alcudia (23C) 34C, gentle northeast breeze veering south; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 33, Thu: 35, Fri: 34.

Andratx (22C) 32C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 33, Thu: 34, Fri: 34.

Binissalem (20C) 37C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Wed: 38, Thu: 39, Fri: 40.

Deya (22C) 32C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Wed: 34, Thu: 34, Fri: 35.

Palma (23C) 33C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 30%. Wed: 37, Thu: 37, Fri: 37.

Pollensa (23C) 36C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 36, Thu: 37, Fri: 36.

Porreres (20C) 36C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Wed: 37, Thu: 37, Fri: 40.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze veering south; humidity 40%. Wed: 34, Thu: 35, Fri: 37.

Santanyi (21C) 32C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 33, Thu: 34, Fri: 35.

Sineu (21C) 36C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 30%. Wed: 36, Thu: 37, Fri: 38.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 35.1 Petra, 35.0 Llucmajor, 34.7 Sineu, 34.6 Porreres, 34.5 Binissalem, 33.7 Colonia Sant Pere, Palma University and Pollensa, 33.6 Arta, 33.5 Santa Maria, 33.3 Sant Elm, 33.0 Can Sion (Campos) and Manacor, 32.9 Lluc and Puerto Pollensa, 32.0 Muro; Lows of 13.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.7 Lluc, 18.8 Can Sion, 19.3 Palma University.