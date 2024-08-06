There are yellow alerts for high temperatures on Wednesday everywhere in Mallorca except the east. Active from 1pm to 7pm, highest temperatures are expected in the south and the interior - possibly up to 39C.

Alerts for Thursday are amber for the south and yellow for the interior and the Tramuntana. There are no alerts at present for the north/northeast or east.

Weather stations are now indicating that maximums over the next few days won't hit the 40C mark, but 38C or 39C remain very likely into next week with the heat wave expected to last for at least seven days.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (23C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 33, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 37.6 Muro, 37.1 Sa Pobla, 36.3 Petra, 35.9 Colonia Sant Pere, 35.6 Binissalem and Sineu, 35.3 Pollensa and Porreres, 34.9 Llucmajor, 34.6 Sant Elm and Santa Maria, 34.4 Lluc and Manacor, 34.3 Arta, 34.2 Palma University; Lows of 14.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.3 Lluc, 18.9 Palma University, 19.0 Can Sion (Campos), 19.4 Arta.