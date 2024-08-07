Amber heat alert for the south on Thursday (a high of 39C) and yellow alerts for the Tramuntana and the interior (up to 38C). These are active from 1pm to 7pm, and the same alerts are currently in place for Friday as well.

The latest general heat wave advisory from the met agency says that fresher air from the Atlantic is due to push in on Sunday. But this is only for the mainland; it doesn't say anything about the Balearics, where highs are still forecast to be around 37-38C into next week.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (23C) 32C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

(23C) 32C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. - Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 32. Andratx (23C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 30%. Fri: 33, Sat: 34, Sun: 33.

(23C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 30%. Fri: 33, Sat: 34, Sun: 33. Binissalem (21C) 36C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 37, Sat: 37, Sun: 38.

(21C) 36C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 30%. Fri: 37, Sat: 37, Sun: 38. Deya (23C) 35C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Fri: 34, Sat: 35, Sun: 34.

(23C) 35C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Fri: 34, Sat: 35, Sun: 34. Palma (21C) 39C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 30%. Fri: 37, Sat: 35, Sun: 35.

(21C) 39C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 30%. Fri: 37, Sat: 35, Sun: 35. Pollensa (23C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 35, Sat: 35, Sun: 35.

(23C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 35, Sat: 35, Sun: 35. Porreres (20C) 36C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Fri: 38, Sat: 38, Sun: 38.

(20C) 36C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Fri: 38, Sat: 38, Sun: 38. Sant Llorenç (21C) 34C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Fri: 36, Sat: 36, Sun: 35.

(21C) 34C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Fri: 36, Sat: 36, Sun: 35. Santanyi (22C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Fri: 35, Sat: 36, Sun: 34.

(22C) 33C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Fri: 35, Sat: 36, Sun: 34. Sineu (22C) 34C, gentle east breeze; humidity 30%. Fri: 36, Sat: 35, Sun: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 37.9 Palma University, 37.6 Es Capdellà, 37.5 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 37.3 Llucmajor, 37.2 Palma Airport, 36.7 Palma Port, 36.5 Binissalem, 36.2 Santa Maria, 35.7 Sant Elm, 35.3 Sineu, 35.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 35.1 Sa Pobla, 34.8 Petra, 34.4 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 14.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.2 Palma University, 18.3 Lluc, 18.7 Binissalem, 18.8 Arta.