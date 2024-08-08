The amber alert for high temperatures in the south on Friday that was previously issued has been downgraded to yellow, though Aemet suggests highs could still reach 39C in certain areas (Campos and Llucmajor).

There are therefore yellow alerts for the south, interior and Tramuntana between 12 noon and 7pm.

At present, there are yellow alerts for the south and the interior on Saturday; advice for Sunday has yet to be issued.

The forecast up to Wednesday next week continues to show no real change - maximums still in the mid to high 30s and sunny skies.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (23C) 32C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 34.

(23C) 32C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 45%. - Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 34. Andratx (23C) 33C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Sat: 35, Sun: 34, Mon: 32.

(23C) 33C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Sat: 35, Sun: 34, Mon: 32. Binissalem (20C) 37C, gentle east breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 37, Sun: 38, Mon: 38.

(20C) 37C, gentle east breeze; humidity 30%. Sat: 37, Sun: 38, Mon: 38. Deya (22C) 34C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sat: 35, Sun: 34, Mon: 32.

(22C) 34C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sat: 35, Sun: 34, Mon: 32. Palma (22C) 38C, light south breeze easing veering southwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 38, Sun: 36, Mon: 34.

(22C) 38C, light south breeze easing veering southwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 38, Sun: 36, Mon: 34. Pollensa (23C) 35C, light east breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 34, Mon: 36.

(23C) 35C, light east breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 35, Sun: 34, Mon: 36. Porreres (20C) 38C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 30%. Sat: 37, Sun: 38, Mon: 37.

(20C) 38C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 30%. Sat: 37, Sun: 38, Mon: 37. Sant Llorenç (21C) 36C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Sat: 36, Sun: 35, Mon: 34.

(21C) 36C, gentle east breeze; humidity 35%. Sat: 36, Sun: 35, Mon: 34. Santanyi (22C) 34C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Sat: 36, Sun: 34, Mon: 33.

(22C) 34C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Sat: 36, Sun: 34, Mon: 33. Sineu (21C) 35C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Sat: 34, Sun: 36, Mon: 37.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 38.1 Palma University, 38.0 Llucmajor, 37.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 37.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 36.9 Palma Airport, 36.8 Es Capdellà and Palma Port, 36.7 Binissalem, 36.6 Porreres, 35.6 Santa Maria, 35.2 Petra and Sant Elm, 34.6 Sineu, 34.5 Colonia Sant Pere, 34.3 Arta and Salines Llevant (Campos), 34.2 Can Sion (Campos) and Sa Pobla, 33.9 Manacor and Puerto Soller, 33.4 Lluc, 33.0 Pollensa; Lows of 15.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.9 Palma University, 18.0 Lluc, 19.0 Arta and Can Sion.