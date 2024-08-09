The yellow heat alert for Saturday has been extended from just the south and the interior to include the Tramuntana and the east. Only the north/northeast is not on alert. Active from noon to 7pm, the highest temperatures are expected in the south - up to 38C.

The Sunday heat alert currently covers the south and the interior.

Weather stations hinting at a drop of rain midweek next week, but it is only a hint; low probability.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (23C) 32C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 35.

(23C) 32C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. - Sun: 31, Mon: 32, Tue: 35. Andratx (23C) 34C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Sun: 34, Mon: 33, Tue: 32.

(23C) 34C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Sun: 34, Mon: 33, Tue: 32. Binissalem (21C) 38C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 36, Mon: 37, Tue: 38.

(21C) 38C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 36, Mon: 37, Tue: 38. Deya (22C) 35C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sun: 33, Mon: 32, Tue: 32.

(22C) 35C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sun: 33, Mon: 32, Tue: 32. Palma (21C) 38C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 37, Mon: 34, Tue: 34.

(21C) 38C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 37, Mon: 34, Tue: 34. Pollensa (23C) 35C, light northeast breeze backing north; humidity 40%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 36.

(23C) 35C, light northeast breeze backing north; humidity 40%. Sun: 33, Mon: 34, Tue: 36. Porreres (20C) 38C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 30%. Sun: 37, Mon: 37, Tue: 37.

(20C) 38C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 30%. Sun: 37, Mon: 37, Tue: 37. Sant Llorenç (21C) 36C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 34, Mon: 34, Tue: 35.

(21C) 36C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 34, Mon: 34, Tue: 35. Santanyi (22C) 35C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 34, Mon: 33, Tue: 33.

(22C) 35C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Sun: 34, Mon: 33, Tue: 33. Sineu (22C) 35C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 30%. Sun: 35, Mon: 36, Tue: 38.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 39.7 Llucmajor, 38.6 Porreres, 37.9 Palma University, 37.5 Binissalem, 36.9 Can Sion (Campos), 36.8 Santa Maria, 36.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 36.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 36.1 Palma Port, 36.0 Arta, 35.9 Manacor, 35.6 Palma Airport, 35.4 Petra and Sineu, 35.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Sant Elm, 35.2 Son Servera; Lows of 14.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.6 Lluc, 18.3 Can Sion, 18.5 Arta, 18.8 Binissalem.