On Sunday we have a yellow alert for high temperatures in the south and the interior (up to 37C) between noon and 7pm. As has been the case for the past many days, there will be sunny skies and gentle breezes. The temperature range will be 30 to 37C.

There is a yellow alert for the interior on Monday and there may well also be one on Tuesday. Aemet says that Wednesday will mark an end to the "episode" (heat wave) and that temperatures will fall; all things being relative, as it won't exactly be chilly.

In Saturday's report it was noted that weather stations were hinting at some rain midweek. The probability wasn't high - no more than 30% - but it is now very much higher. The met agency is pointing to an unsettled phase from Tuesday to Thursday that could well bring rain and thunderstorms. The chart below shows this:

Model of temperatures and rainfall. Aemet.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 32, Tue: 34, Wed: 32.

(22C) 31C, light northeast breeze; humidity 55%. - Mon: 32, Tue: 34, Wed: 32. Andratx (23C) 33C, light southwest breeze backing southeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 32.

(23C) 33C, light southwest breeze backing southeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 32. Binissalem (21C) 37C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 30%. Mon: 37, Tue: 37, Wed: 35.

(21C) 37C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 30%. Mon: 37, Tue: 37, Wed: 35. Deya (23C) 33C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 32.

(23C) 33C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 33, Tue: 32, Wed: 32. Palma (23C) 35C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 33%. Mon: 34, Tue: 33, Wed: 32.

(23C) 35C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 33%. Mon: 34, Tue: 33, Wed: 32. Pollensa (22C) 33C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 35, Tue: 36, Wed: 34.

(22C) 33C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 35, Tue: 36, Wed: 34. Porreres (21C) 37C, light east breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 37, Tue: 36, Wed: 35.

(21C) 37C, light east breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 37, Tue: 36, Wed: 35. Sant Llorenç (22C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 34, Tue: 34, Wed: 33.

(22C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Mon: 34, Tue: 34, Wed: 33. Santanyi (22C) 34C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 34, Tue: 32, Wed: 32.

(22C) 34C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Mon: 34, Tue: 32, Wed: 32. Sineu (22C) 35C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Mon: 36, Tue: 36, Wed: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (as of 5pm) - Highs of 39.4 Llucmajor, 38.5 Porreres, 38.0 Palma University, 37.2 Binissalem, 37.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 36.8 Can Sion (Campos), 36.6 Manacor, 36.5 Palma Port, 36.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 36.2 Palma Airport and Santa Maria, 36.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Sant Elm, 35.6 Arta, 35.5 Son Servera, 35.3 Pollensa, 35.2 Sineu, 35.1 Es Capdellà and Petra; Lows of 15.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.5 Lluc, 18.2 Can Sion, 19.2 Palma University.