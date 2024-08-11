A yellow alert for high temperatures (up to 37C) on Monday for the south of Mallorca and the interior; this is active from noon to 7pm. There is a yellow alert in place for the interior on Tuesday.

Another fine and sunny day on Monday, but as noted in reports over the past couple of days we can expect a change midweek. Weather stations are indicating a high probability of rain on Wednesday and Thursday - less so on Friday - with thunderstorms likely on Wednesday.

As can be seen below, temperatures are forecast to drop quite markedly on Thursday.

There are various sayings associated with rain in mid-August at the time of the fiesta for the Mare de Déu d'Agost (August 15, the Assumption of the Virgin Mary). If it rains before the 15th, things will be bad; after August 14, and farmers will be rich.

When the met agency issues its long-range forecast for the summer it invariably states that there is likely to be unsettled weather over the second fortnight of August. It's not always the case, but there usually is the odd storm.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 33C, light northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 35, Wed: 32, Thu: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 38.6 Llucmajor, 37.6 Binissalem, 37.0 Porreres and Santa Maria, 36.7 Palma University, 36.3 Sant Elm, 35.9 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 35.6 Can Sion (Campos), 35.1 Sineu, 35.0 Petra, 34.8 Lluc and Manacor, 34.7 Palma Airport, 34.6 Arta, 34.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 34.4 Colonia Sant Pere and Salines Llevant (Campos), 34.1 Palma Port and Sa Pobla; Lows of 14.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.1 Lluc, 19.4 Palma University, 19.9 Muro, 20.0 Sa Pobla.