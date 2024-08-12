An Isolated High Level Depression (DANA) will bring “very intense” showers and storms to Mallorca and will put an end to the third heat wave of the summer. The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has forecast that on Wednesday, August 14, there will be “a strong destabilisation of the atmosphere”, as a “cold wave of the circulation of high levels will penetrate the Mediterranean and will be isolated in the form of DANA”.

However, today and tomorrow, Tuesday, the island will remain in the grip of the heat wave and the territorial delegation of the Aemet in the Balearics has activated several warnings for high temperatures. The interior and south of the island are on yellow alert, as maximum temperatures could reach 36º and, occasionally, 37º.

The high temperatures will come to an end on Tuesday, August 13; it will have lasted a week, since it began on 7 August. However, the interior of the island will remain on yellow alert for heat, as the maximum temperatures will reach 36º. On Wednesday, the weather will change in Mallorca.

The Aemet has forecast that there will be cloudy intervals and from the morning onwards showers accompanied by thunderstorms, which could be locally heavy and with hail. Night-time temperatures will undergo few changes, while daytime temperatures will fall.

On Thursday, a public holiday, the weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with showers accompanied by thunderstorms, which could be locally heavy and with more hail. Temperatures will experience a locally significant drop. The wind will be moderate from the northeast with some strong winds.