On Tuesday we still have a yellow heat alert. This is for the interior between 1pm and 6pm, but as previously reported the heat wave is coming to an end.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but some cloud may well appear, especially later in the day ahead of Wednesday, when there is an amber alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms for the whole island.

There may well be alerts on Thursday as well. A fiestas' note for Thursday concerning the famous duck swim in Can Picafort; conditions aren't at present looking that good.

Unsettled weather is expected to last into the weekend; there is some probability of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 8pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (23C) 33C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 30, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

Andratx (22C) 32C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 31, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

Binissalem (20C) 36C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Wed: 33, Thu: 28, Fri: 30.

Deya (22C) 32C, light northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 30, Thu: 27, Fri: 27.

Palma (23C) 33C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 32, Thu: 29, Fri: 30.

Pollensa (23C) 34C, light north breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 32, Thu: 29, Fri: 30.

Porreres (20C) 36C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 34, Thu: 28, Fri: 31.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 34C, gentle east breeze veering southeast; humidity 50%. Wed: 33, Thu: 28, Fri: 29.

Santanyi (22C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Wed: 33, Thu: 27, Fri: 29.

Sineu (22C) 35C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 32, Thu: 26, Fri: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 37.9 Binissalem, 37.7 Porreres, 37.1 Llucmajor, 36.2 Sineu, 36.1 Palma University and Petra, 35.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 35.7 Santa Maria, 35.5 Pollensa, 35.4 Can Sion (Campos), 35.3 Arta, 35.2 Sa Pobla; Lows of 15.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.6 Lluc, 20.1 Can Sion, 20.2 Palma University.