The Balearic government has activated the special flood risk plan “Inunbal” in the pre-emergency phase ahead of the upcoming flood season from August 15 until November 30. The activation of the plan is not especially in response to the storm warnings for Wednesday and Thursday, but they have recommended the population to be aware of the weather warnings.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has activated the orange warning for Wednesday and Thursday with heavy rain and storms accompanied by hail forecast. The warning will be active between 10.00 hours and 23.59 hours, and rainfall that could be as heavy as 50mm in an hour and up to 100mm in two or three hours.

In addition, storms accompanied by hail that may exceed two centimetres in diameter and very strong gusts of wind of more than 100 kilometres per hour are expected. An orange warning has also been activated for Thursday for rainfall, which could also reach 50mm in an hour. Likewise, the yellow warning has been activated for risk of coastal phenomena in Mallorca and Menorca.

For that reason, The Balearic Port Authority has cancelled Wednesday’s reservations of its buoy fields and has advised sailors to seek shelter. This measure, which seeks to guarantee the safety of sailors, affects a total of 335 buoys distributed among the eight anchoring areas of the Balearics in Sant Elm, Cap Blanc-Cala Blava and Formentor in Mallorca; Badia Fornells and Illa d’En Colom-Cala Tamarells, in Menorca; as well as Platja de Ses Salines, Badia de s’Alga-S’Espalmador and Es Caló de s’Oli in Ibiza and Formentera. Bookings made for August 14 will be automatically cancelled.

In addition, those who had booked for several days will receive the refund corresponding to the day affected, and those who only had booked for Wednesday will receive a full refund. Boats currently moored in these fields must leave the buoys by 08:00 hours on Wednesday. PortsIB recommends all sailors to take extreme precautions and seek shelter in well-protected coastal areas or safe port facilities until sea conditions improve.