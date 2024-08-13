After the several days of weather alerts for high temperatures come the weather warnings for heavy rain, thunderstorms and rough coastal conditions.

There is at present an amber alert for rain and thunderstorms for the whole of Mallorca on Wednesday and an amber alert for rain on Thursday (yellow for thunderstorms). On Wednesday these are active from 10am to midnight. There could be 100 litres per square metre of rain over a two-to-three-hour period. Hail is expected (a diameter of more than two centimetres is possible); gusts of 100 km/h are forecast.

The yellow alert for the coasts (all except the south) is currently active from 8pm to midnight; waves of two metres.

As things stand, the amber alert for Thursday is all day until 6pm, when it will be downgraded to yellow. The yellow for thunderstorms is from midnight Wednesday to midnight Thursday. The warnings for the coasts are until 4pm in the east and 6pm in the Tramuntana and the north.

Aemet has issued a special advisory, explaining that a low-pressure trough from the Atlantic will form a DANA (isolated depression at high levels) in the Mediterranean area. "There will be precipitation, locally strong or very strong, accompanied by storms, and in many cases hail and very strong gusts of wind, posing a significant risk to people and property exposed to the phenomenon. The uncertainty inherent to this type of phenomenon makes it very difficult to specify the areas of greatest impact, since slight changes in the position of the DANA can change the intensity and geographical distribution of the phenomena associated with it."

The met agency says that this DANA will gradually move towards the central Mediterranean, but its effects are likely to still be felt on Friday morning.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (18C) 31C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 36.8 Binissalem, 36.5 Muro, 36.1 Porreres, 35.9 Sa Pobla, 35.6 Santa Maria, 35.4 Sineu, 35.2 Llucmajor, 35.1 Colonia Sant Pere, 35.0 Petra and Puerto Pollensa, 34.8 Palma University, 34.4 Arta, 34.2 Pollensa; Lows of 14.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.9 Lluc, 20.3 Arta, 20.5 Palma University.