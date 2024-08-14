A boat with a group of people on board found itself in serious trouble on Wednesday morning in Formentera. The storm tossed the boat around and dragged it towards the rocks. In the video accompanying this report, you can see the moment of high intensity.

In addition, the force of the wind and the violent waves have tossed around a dozen sailing boats until they ran aground on the rocks.

Among these vessels, at least one has undergone a rescue operation after colliding with the rocks.

The DANA has entered Ibiza and Formentera, where the storm has left strong gusts of wind, which have reached 89 km / h at Ibiza Airport at around 10.20 am. In addition, the port of La Savina, in Formentera, has had to be closed due to the storm, registering winds in excess of 100 km/h.