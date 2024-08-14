The storm has now reached Mallorca. This atmospheric phenomenon is having a significant impact on the island's weather, bringing heavy rains and strong winds between Wednesday and Thursday. One of the most striking scenes occurred in Andratx, where a waterspout (cap de fibló) was seen forming over the waters of Puerto Andratx, marking the arrival of this bad weather after several days of a heatwave.

The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands has indicated that up to 50 liters of water per square metre could fall in just one hour, and even around 100 liters in two to three hours. These storms brought by the DANA may also be accompanied by severe hail and very strong wind gusts.

Undoubtedly, the storm has settled in Puerto Andratx, where the heavy rain has caught several residents by surprise while they were driving their cars. The images show almost no visibility for driving due to the intense rain affecting the area. The DANA is also impacting various parts of the island, including Palma and towns in the Serra de Tramuntana, such as Deià and Sóller.