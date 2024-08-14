Even though the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) had issued an orange alert due to the DANA, which has already battered Mallorca with heavy showers and storms, some people ignored the warning and ventured out as if it were a sunny day. This includes several tourists who have headed to the beaches in Magalluf and Santa Ponsa.

Despite the bad weather warning, they did not hesitate to go for a swim and soak up the little sunshine there was before the arrival of the DANA to the island. Once it made itself felt, they were forced to flee the beach and take shelter from the strong gusts of wind and rain that this atmospheric phenomenon brought. Thus, there were some comical moments as people escaped in their swimming costumes from the rain and wind.

In the images (provided by Poliszka tattoo) of Santa Ponsa, several bathers can be seen walking calmly in the rain caused by the DANA. However, it is striking that in the video you can see how pieces of a tree fly off and hit very close to a group of tourists, who barely even bat an eyelid.

Emergency services have called for extreme caution and have activated the Severity Index 1 (IG1) of the Meteobal plan in all the islands due to rain and storms. For all these reasons, they have urged the public to be very vigilant and to be informed of the weather forecast before carrying out any outdoor activity.