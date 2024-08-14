Aemet is warning that the worst of the DANA (isolated depression at high altitude) is yet to come. When the special advisory was issued on Tuesday, the met agency did forecast that this system would be centred on the Balearics on Thursday. It looks as though that prediction was correct.

The Balearic government's emergencies department has prohibited all outdoor group activities until Friday. The fiestas for what is a public holiday on Thursday have basically been cancelled; some activities will be rescheduled.

The head of emergencies, Toni Plata, says that overnight Wednesday to Thursday the DANA will be fully developed, which is why there is concern about torrential rainfalls and severe flooding.

Aemet explains that red alerts are very rarely issued, but that it has been necessary to issue one for the north/northeast of Mallorca on Thursday. There could be up to 50 litres per square metre in the space of one hour and even up to 180 litres over three hours. This red alert is active from midnight Wednesday to 3pm Thursday. It is scheduled to be downgraded to amber until 6pm and then yellow until midnight.

For the rest of Mallorca it is amber until 6pm and then yellow up to midnight. There are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms for the whole of Mallorca until 6pm on Friday.

The warnings for thunderstorms on Thursday are yellow for the whole island from midnight to midnight.

In addition, there are yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions until 6pm (Tramuntana, north/northeast) and until 4pm in the east.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (19C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 28, Sat: 30, Sun: 31.

(19C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. - Fri: 28, Sat: 30, Sun: 31. Andratx (18C) 28C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 65%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

(18C) 28C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 65%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 29. Binissalem (17C) 27C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 60%. Fri: 28, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

(17C) 27C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 60%. Fri: 28, Sat: 31, Sun: 31. Deya (17C) 26C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 65%. Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 29.

(17C) 26C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 65%. Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 29. Palma (21C) 28C, gentle north breeze backing northwest; humidity 60%. Fri: 28, Sat: 31, Sun: 30.

(21C) 28C, gentle north breeze backing northwest; humidity 60%. Fri: 28, Sat: 31, Sun: 30. Pollensa (18C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Fri: 28, Sat: 31, Sun: 33.

(18C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Fri: 28, Sat: 31, Sun: 33. Porreres (18C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 70%. Fri: 29, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

(18C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 70%. Fri: 29, Sat: 32, Sun: 32. Sant Llorenç (19C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 70%. Fri: 28, Sat: 31, Sun: 33.

(19C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze backing northwest; humidity 70%. Fri: 28, Sat: 31, Sun: 33. Santanyi (19C) 27C, light north breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 29, Sat: 31, Sun: 30.

(19C) 27C, light north breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 29, Sat: 31, Sun: 30. Sineu (19C) 26C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Fri: 27, Sat: 30, Sun: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.5 Llucmajor, 32.4 Manacor, 31.9 Binissalem, 31.6 Santanyi, 31.5 Porreres, 31.4 Capdepera, 31.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 31.1 Can Sion (Campos), 31.0 Portocolom, 30.7 Pollensa and Son Servera, 30.6 Es Capdellà, Palma Port and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.5 Palma University, 30.3 Salines Llevant (Campos) and Santa Maria, 30.1 Palma Airport, Sa Pobla and Sineu, 30.0 Petra; Lows of 14.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.2 Cabrera, 18.0 Petra; Gusts of 137 km/h Cabrera, 111 Serra Alfabia, 99 Santa Maria, 98 Binissalem, 97 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 46.0 litres per square metre Banyalbufar, 44.8 Puerto Soller, 42.8 Petra, 39.0 Son Torrella, 38.0 Colonia Sant Pere.