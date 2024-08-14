This Wednesday in the municipality of Escorca, a stunning sight emerged in the renowned Sa Calobra area. Already a spectacular location, Sa Calobra became even more breathtaking with the addition of a temporary natural feature brought by the DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels): a majestic waterfall cascading from the mountains down to the road.

The initial storms in the Balearic Islands have created a striking waterfall nearly thirty metres high. This waterfall begins at the mountain's summit and cascades down onto the road leading to the port of Sa Calobra, right beside a restaurant that serves as a pick-up point for many coaches and buses.

The sheer force of the water reveals the significant accumulation in the area, with at least 70 litres per square metre according to recent data. Many tourists, amazed by the dramatic impact of the rainfall, have sought shelter under the establishment's porches to marvel at this temporary natural wonder.

Others, armed with umbrellas, attempted to cross the road, which remains flooded by the continuous flow of water from the mountain, leaving the access routes and the descent to the port submerged under several centimetres of water.