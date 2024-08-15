The Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA) remains over Mallorca: it unloaded over the sea during the night and returned to land in the morning. This has been confirmed by María José Guerrero, delegate and spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, who, along with her team, is closely monitoring the evolution of the cold drop. They will meet again this Thursday morning to update the forecast.

⚠️ACTUALITZACIÓ INFORMACIÓ TEMPESTA 🔴Activat l'Índex de Gravetat 2 (IG2) del pla Meteobal a totes les Illes per pluges i tempestes. 🙏Demanam seny i precaució! pic.twitter.com/T53HzFy2VC — Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@Emergencies_112) August 14, 2024

Guerrero reported that although "the most intense showers fell over the sea during the night, there were also some on land, although more scattered." However, she emphasised that "the DANA is still affecting us" and that "it's already raining in much of Mallorca." She highlighted that "in Puerto Pollensa, we have already accumulated 48 litres of precipitation in just one hour, 18.8 litres of which fell in just 10 minutes."

For this reason, she urged citizens to exercise caution. It is worth noting that Emergency Services 112 activated level 2 of the Meteobal plan this past Wednesday, meaning all outdoor group activities remain prohibited until at least Friday.

Cielo nuboso con chubascos y tormentas, localmente muy fuertes y que podrían ser persistentes. Tmáx 26-30ºC con viento moderado del norte y nordeste.

Avisos: https://t.co/3ETh6b1uWx

Radar: https://t.co/yIVcGIyph7 pic.twitter.com/TX10W8yWmP — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 15, 2024

For its part, Aemet has kept various warnings active for heavy to very heavy showers and storms across all of Mallorca. Specifically, the north and northeast are under a red alert for very heavy rain until 3pm, as up to 180 litres of water per square meter could accumulate in four to five hours. Later, the alert will be downgraded to orange, as up to 150 litres could accumulate in two to three hours; and by 6pm, it will change to yellow, as 25 litres could fall in just one hour.

15/08 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx rojo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/9WJlUNQ15X — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 14, 2024

In the rest of the island, an orange alert is in place for heavy to very heavy showers and storms until 6pm. Up to 50 litres of rain could fall in one hour, with accumulations of up to 150 litres in two to three hours. After that time, the alert will be downgraded to yellow, as up to 25 litres could fall in one hour. The yellow alert will remain in effect across the entire island until Friday, August 16th, at 6pm. However, Majorca Daily Bulletin will continue to update these forecasts throughout the morning, as Aemet is conducting continuous monitoring.