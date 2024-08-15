The Balearic Sea raged violently as the DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) storm swept over the islands, prompting an orange alert on Wednesday. Despite precautions like the closure of La Savina port, several sailors without secure moorings or who braved the stormy summer seas found themselves in peril.

A startling video captures the dramatic moment when two boats collide in the turbulent waters, driven by powerful waves. Amid relentless rain, a gray sky, and howling winds, the crew from both vessels, tense and stressed, argue over the damage inflicted on each other.

One boat, already dented on one side at the video’s start, bears repeated impacts as the situation spirals into chaos and panic.

Stay up to date on the news in Mallorca via Whatsapp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCfmrn4o7qVV4ayRQ2T

Aemet has issued a warning that the worst of the DANA (isolated depression at high altitude) is still on its way. When the special advisory was released on Tuesday, the meteorological agency predicted that the system would be centered over the Balearics by Thursday.

In response, the Balearic government's emergencies department has banned all outdoor group activities until Friday. The public holiday festivities scheduled for Thursday have been largely canceled, with some events to be rescheduled.