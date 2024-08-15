By 9am, the storm that has placed the north and northeast of Mallorca on red alert and the rest of the island on amber alert on Thursday had mostly been at sea.

Aemet has highlighted some particularly torrential rain to have fallen in Puerto Pollensa - 18.8 litres per square metre in just ten minutes and 48 litres in one hour. By 8am, there had been 61.2 litres in Puerto Pollensa. In Banyalbufar (in an amber alert area) there had been 50.

The red alert is active until 3pm, when it is due to be downgraded to amber until 6pm and then to yellow. The amber alert for the rest of Mallorca is active until 6pm before it will also be downgraded to yellow.

Just a word about the radar; it's the greens that threaten the heaviest rain.