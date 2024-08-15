The second day of the Isolated High-Level Depression (DANA) in Mallorca is producing some striking images. Emergency services have reported that, as of 10am, the DANA is affecting the east, north, and northeast coasts of Mallorca. They cautioned that predicting the storm's progression is challenging and that critical conditions are expected to persist until 3pm. Consequently, they urge the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid outdoor activities.

The DANA has already hit hard in municipalities such as Manacor, where the offices of the Auditorium have been flooded, Maria de la Salut, where a car was found flooded in the middle of the street, and Puerto Soller, among others.

🚒 Avui dematí esteim actuant a Manacor, on s'ha negat el soterrani de l'auditori 💦 i a Sóller, on ha caigut un arbre a la carretera Ma-10 cap a Deià 🌲. Seguim fent feina i, per favor, aneu amb molta precaució‼️ pic.twitter.com/avdXblvx9w — Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) August 15, 2024

Bombers de Mallorca have reported that in Soller a tree has fallen on the Ma-10 road in the direction of Deya. The Consell de Mallorca's Roads Department has removed a rock on the Ma-10 between Andratx-Estellencs.

Although it is open to traffic, people who have no choice but to go through the Sa Mola Tunnel, in Soller-Puerto Soller, should take great caution, as a large amount of water is falling. The Consell de Mallorca has asked people to avoid unnecessary journeys.

Train services in Mallorca are also being affected. SFM has reported that ‘flooding is occurring on some sections of the track between Petra and Sineu, making it necessary to travel with great caution in this area’. This is causing ‘some delays in traffic’.

It is crucial to note that Aemet has issued various warnings for heavy or very heavy showers and storms across Mallorca. The north and northeast regions are under a red alert for severe rainfall until 3pm, with potential accumulations of up to 180 liters per square meter within four to five hours. The alert will then shift to orange, with possible accumulations of up to 150 liters over two to three hours. By 6pm, the warning will downgrade to yellow, with up to 25 liters of rain expected in one hour.

Elsewhere on the island, an orange alert is in effect for heavy or very heavy showers and thunderstorms until 6pm. Rainfall could reach up to 50 liters per hour and 150 liters over two to three hours. After 6pm, the alert will shift to yellow, with up to 25 liters possible in one hour. This yellow warning will remain in place across the island until 6pm on Friday, August 16.

At the airport, passengers have also been urged to check the status of their flights and have been warned that the whole Mediterranean arc is facing a 'second day of severe weather due to the DANA.'