The Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA) over Mallorca is bringing significant rainfall. María José Guerrero, delegate and spokesperson for the Territorial Delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, has specified that Soller is the municipality with the heaviest rainfall in the past 24 hours, with 114 litres of water per square meter recorded. Guerrero emphasized that of this amount, 68 liters fell in one hour and 19 liters in just 10 minutes. "It’s a lot," she noted. It is worth mentioning that some homes have been flooded and the Civil Guard had to evacuate 10 people.

The agents reported that the homes had accumulated between 40 and 50 centimetres of water. Around 11am on Thursday, they received a flood alert for the ground floor of a house, where two elderly people were residing. They immediately accessed the interior and prioritised rescuing these individuals with reduced mobility. They then proceeded to evacuate two other homes. Due to the difficulty in opening the door of one of them, four of the occupants were evacuated through the patio wall. The Civil Guards requested assistance and the presence of the Fire Brigade to evacuate the accumulated water. Fortunately, all those rescued are in good health.

Torrent overflow

The DANA has caused the Sa Figuera torrent to overflow as it passes through Soller. As seen in the video accompanying this news, the promenade of Puerto Soller resembles a true river flowing into the sea. The images of the Sa Mola tunnel are also striking. Although the tunnel remains open, the Roads Department of the Consell de Mallorca has advised citizens who must travel through this section to exercise extreme caution. However, they have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

🔵Ma-11 (Port de Sóller) Obert a la circulació amb precaució! ❗️Imatges del Túnel de Sa Mola (Sóller-Port de Sóller). Evitau desplaçaments innecessaris. pic.twitter.com/P3HD8XV1cI — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) August 15, 2024

The delegate and spokesperson for Aemet has reported other significant rainfall amounts in various parts of Mallorca. Specifically, Banyalbufar has recorded 102 litres of water per square meter over 24 hours. In Petra, 99 litres have fallen.

The 96 litres recorded in Son Torrella, Escorca, are particularly noteworthy as this area contains the reservoirs that supply water to Palma. Additionally, 76 litres of water have been recorded in Lluc.