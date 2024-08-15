The Mallorca Firefighters worked this Thursday to evacuate a total of 29 passengers from a train on the Palma to Manacor line due to flooding on the tracks.

A total of eight firefighters from the Manacor station are assisting in the evacuation of the passengers, who, according to Mallorca Firefighters, are in good condition, with no injuries reported.

The train, stopped near Petra, was unable to continue as the tracks have been flooded due to the heavy rains and storms caused by the DANA in Mallorca. Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca (SFM) has reported that the infrastructure between Sineu and Manacor has been affected, leading to a temporary suspension of service on this section.

Additionally, the firefighters responded to eight incidents this morning, most of them due to flooding and fallen trees on the roads. They have been active in Felanitx, Manacor, Sencelles, Soller, and other municipalities.

UME on their way to the Balearic Islands.

UME teams are being deployed to Mallorca to provide support in response to the impact of the DANA

Several teams from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) have been deployed to the Balearic Islands in response to the impact of the DANA on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a message from the UME on social media platform X, several teams have recently been sent to Mallorca to conduct reconnaissance, assess the situation, and be prepared to support civil authorities if necessary.

It is worth noting that the Balearic Emergency Service has maintained a Level 2 Severity Index (IG2) due to the rains and storms on Thursday, while the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands has issued an orange alert for the entire archipelago.