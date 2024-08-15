Up to midnight Thursday, Mallorca is on amber alert for heavy rain.

The yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms on Friday remain as previously announced. They apply to the whole island from midnight Thursday to 6pm Friday; the possibility of up to 25 litres per square metre of rain in one hour.

Some weather stations are predicting spells of sunny weather in the morning, but the greater likelihood is in the afternoon.

Moving on to Saturday, for which no alerts have been issued, there is a risk of showers. This is mainly in the morning. Sunday looks a bit unsettled but with less risk of any rain. The outlook at present is that it will take until Monday or Tuesday for a settled pattern to return; temperatures at most up to 33C by midweek.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (20C) 29C, moderate north breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 29.

(20C) 29C, moderate north breeze; humidity 65%. - Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 29. Andratx (19C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 30, Sun: 29, Mon: 29.

(19C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 30, Sun: 29, Mon: 29. Binissalem (17C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 32, Sun: 32, Mon: 31.

(17C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 32, Sun: 32, Mon: 31. Deya (18C) 27C, light north breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.

(18C) 27C, light north breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 28. Palma (22C) 30C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 30.

(22C) 30C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 30. Pollensa (19C) 30C, moderate north breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 32, Sun: 32, Mon: 30.

(19C) 30C, moderate north breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 32, Sun: 32, Mon: 30. Porreres (18C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 65%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 31.

(18C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 65%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 31. Sant Llorenç (19C) 29C, gentle northwest breeze veering north; humidity 65%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 29.

(19C) 29C, gentle northwest breeze veering north; humidity 65%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 29. Santanyi (19C) 30C, light northwest breeze veering north; humidity 65%. Sat: 31, Sun: 30, Mon: 29.

(19C) 30C, light northwest breeze veering north; humidity 65%. Sat: 31, Sun: 30, Mon: 29. Sineu (19C) 29C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 65%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 28.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 28.0 Binissalem, 27.3 Llucmajor and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 27.2 Puerto Pollensa, 27.1 Porreres, 26.9 Arta and Palma Port, 26.8 Capdepera and Santa Maria, 26.7 Son Servera, 26.6 Pollensa and Salines Llevant (Campos), 26.4 Can Sion (Campos), 25.9 Colonia Sant Pere, Es Capdellà and Petra; Lows of 15.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 17.5 Manacor, 17.8 Petra, 18.4 Porreres; Gusts of 62 km/h Capdepera, 53 Cabrera, 50 Banyalbufar; Rainfall (from midnight Wednesday), 79.8 litres per square metre Banyalbufar, 75.2 Puerto Soller, 66.4 Petra, 65.0 Son Torrella, 64.6 Puerto Pollensa, 39.2 Pollensa, 27.2 Sa Pobla, 26.6 Muro, 21.8 Manacor.