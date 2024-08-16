There is a risk of occasional showers on Saturday, mainly in the morning. A mostly sunny day with cloudy interludes and highs up around the 30C mark. There are certainly no weather alerts.

The forecast for Sunday and Monday is pretty similar to Saturday's - the possibility of some rain.

From Tuesday, weather stations are at present predicting clear skies and no rain.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (21C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.

(21C) 30C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. - Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 30. Andratx (21C) 30C, light northwest breeze backing west; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 29.

(21C) 30C, light northwest breeze backing west; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 29. Binissalem (18C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 31, Mon: 30, Tue: 31.

(18C) 31C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 31, Mon: 30, Tue: 31. Deya (19C) 29C, light northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 29, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

(19C) 29C, light northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 29, Mon: 27, Tue: 28. Palma (22C) 31C, light north breeze backing northwest; humidity 45%. Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.

(22C) 31C, light north breeze backing northwest; humidity 45%. Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 30. Pollensa (21C) 32C, light north breeze backing northwest; humidity 55%. Sun: 32, Mon: 30, Tue: 31.

(21C) 32C, light north breeze backing northwest; humidity 55%. Sun: 32, Mon: 30, Tue: 31. Porreres (18C) 31C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 31.

(18C) 31C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 31, Mon: 29, Tue: 31. Sant Llorenç (20C) 30C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 32, Mon: 28, Tue: 31.

(20C) 30C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 32, Mon: 28, Tue: 31. Santanyi (19C) 30C, gentle north breeze backing southwest; humidity 55%. Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.

(19C) 30C, gentle north breeze backing southwest; humidity 55%. Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 30. Sineu (19C) 29C, gentle north breeze veering southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 30.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 29.6 Can Sion (Campos), Llucmajor, Palma University and Porreres, 29.2 Es Capdellà and Palma Port, 28.9 Manacor, 28.7 Arta, 28.6 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 28.5 Cabrera, 28.4 Santa Maria and Son Servera, 28.2 Capdepera, 28.1 Santanyi, 28.0 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 16.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 19.1 Binissalem, 19.4 Can Sion, 19.5 Santa Maria; Gusts of 60 km/h Serra Alfabia, 50 Banyalbufar and Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 31.2 litres per square metre Lluc, 29.6 Son Torrella, 24.4 Muro, 23.8 Pollensa, 20.6 Arta.