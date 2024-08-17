Weather stations pointing to quite a high probability of rain on Sunday afternoon in north, northeastern and central areas. Heavy cloud forecast for the north by late afternoon/early evening. In Menorca there are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, and Aemet is suggesting that the north of Mallorca could also be affected.

Generally sunny elsewhere.

There is still a lingering possibility of showers on Monday morning. There is at present a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north/northeast on Monday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (21C) 31C, light north breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 29, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 33.7 Llucmajor, 33.3 Binissalem, 32.7 Palma Port, 32.6 Palma Airport, 32.5 Es Capdellà, 32.4 Santa Maria, 32.2 Can Sion (Campos), Palma University, Porreres, Santanyi and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 31.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 31.4 Portocolom; Lows of 17.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 18.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.7 Can Sion, 20.2 Llucmajor; Gusts of 63 km/h Serra Alfabia, 55 Capdepera; Rainfall of 7.0 litres per square metre Es Capdellà, 3.4 Son Torrella.