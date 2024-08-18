The weather alert for the north/northeast on Sunday resulted in very little rain. It was mainly confined to the Capdepera area.

On Monday, weather stations are indicating quite a high probability of rain in the morning; this is across the island. In the afternoon the forecast is for sunny conditions with the exception of northeastern areas, where there could be showers.

There are yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions - Tramuntana from 8am to 6pm; the north/northeast from 2am to 6pm.

From Tuesday, things do look as if they will be settling down. Sunny skies and no rain forecast; highs up to 34C at times.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (20C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.3 Llucmajor, 32.0 Binissalem, 31.8 Petra and Sineu, 31.7 Pollensa, 31.6 Porreres, 31.3 Manacor, 31.2 Arta, 31.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Santa Maria, 31.0 Sa Pobla; Lows of 14.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 19.5 Palma University, 20.0 Binissalem; Rainfall of 5.4 litres per square metre Capdepera.