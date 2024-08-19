There was some rain about on Monday, but not much. Settled conditions forecast for the rest of the week - highs of 32/33C. Weather stations are all at present indicating some possible rain on Sunday. Keep an eye on that and see if anything more develops.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 8): Alcudia (20C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze backing north; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 29, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.

Andratx (21C) 29C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 30, Thu: 29, Fri: 30.

Binissalem (17C) 31C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Wed: 31, Thu: 32, Fri: 33.

Deya (20C) 28C, light northwest breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.

Palma (20C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 33, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

Pollensa (20C) 31C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Wed: 31, Thu: 32, Fri: 32.

Porreres (17C) 31C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Wed: 31, Thu: 32, Fri: 32.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 31C, gentle south breeze veering northwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 30, Thu: 31, Fri: 31.

Santanyi (18C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 30, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

(18C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Wed: 30, Thu: 30, Fri: 31. Sineu (17C) 30C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 40%. Wed: 29, Thu: 31, Fri: 32. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.6 Llucmajor, 30.4 Binissalem, 30.2 Santa Maria, 30.0 Sant Elm, 29.7 Palma University, 29.6 Es Capdellà, 29.4 Palma Airport and Port, 29.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 29.2 Porreres, 29.1 Sineu and Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 15.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 20.7 Can Sion (Campos), 21.0 Porreres; Rainfall of 2.4 litres per square metre Porreres, 1.2 Sineu, 0.6 Portocolom, 0.4 Can Sion and Son Servera.