The met agency has explained that hazy skies on Monday and Tuesday have been caused not by high cloud or Saharan dust but by forest-fire smoke that has blown across from Canada. Aemet has added that this smoke is "disappearing".

On Wednesday the forecast is for very little cloud. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north/northeast and east. This is from 6am to noon; waves of two metres and intervals of wind up to 50 km/h.

Monday's report mentioned the low probability of rain on Sunday. This has now increased to up to 75% probability. As weather stations are predicting possible rain on Monday as well, a dip in temperatures and a quite strong north/northeast breeze, it may just be that there could be some stormy conditions. Aemet has yet to say anything about this.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (22C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 32, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

Andratx (20C) 29C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 55%. Thu: 30, Fri: 30, Sat: 31.

Binissalem (19C) 32C, gentle east breeze switching west; humidity 50%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 34.

Deya (20C) 28C, light north breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 30, Fri: 30, Sat: 31.

Palma (21C) 33C, light east breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 32.

Pollensa (21C) 31C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 34.

Porreres (17C) 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 33.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 30.

Santanyi (20C) 32C, gentle northeast breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Thu: 31, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.

Sineu (19C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 32.6 Sineu, 32.5 Petra, 32.4 Palma University, 32.2 Sa Pobla, 31.8 Porreres, 31.5 Arta, Binissalem and Pollensa, 31.4 Santa Maria, 31.2 Manacor, 31.1 Capdepera, 30.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 30.8 Santanyi, 30.7 Palma Port, 30.2 Son Servera, 30.0 Muro; Lows of 10.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.9 Lluc, 15.8 Palma University, 16.6 Binissalem and Es Capdellà; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Porreres.